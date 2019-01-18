Recall: Chicken nuggets may contain wood pieces

(CNN/Gray News) - You may need to take a close look inside your freezer.
Perdue Foods announced a national recall of more than 68,000 of chicken nuggets because officials said the food may be contaminated with wood pieces.
The company became aware of the situation after three consumer complaints were filed. There are no reports of related illnesses from the apparent contamination.
The recall involves Perdue Simply Smart Organics brand Gluten Free chicken breast nuggets, which were produced in October 2018 and have a Oct. 25, 2019 expiration date.
“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood,” said Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president for quality assurance.
If you have any of these packages, do not eat the chicken nuggets. Contact Perdue Foods at 877-727-3447 for a full refund.
More information is available on Perdue’s website.
