Report: Hilton Head Island Elementary teacher exposed himself to 1st grader

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A first grade teacher at Hilton Head Island Elementary School exposed himself to a first grade student and has now had his teaching license suspended, according to an order from the South Carolina Board of Education.
Anthony Heitler’s license is suspended until he has a hearing or the matter is resolved.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged him with criminal sexual misconduct in the third degree after he turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Thursday morning.
He’s been on administrative leave since the allegations first surfaced in November. He’s been out of the classroom for more than two months.
According to the district, as of Thursday afternoon, he is still an employee and on administrative leave.
A child’s parent at the school notified administration on Nov. 9 of an incident happening in October. Thursday morning, the principal sent out a letter to parents. Before Thursday, parents and students were not informed of why Heiter was absent from the classroom.
If convicted, Heiter could face up to 15 years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the school district, Heiter was hired in July 2015.
