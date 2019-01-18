Report: Man at King Street bar told police he was going to call the cops

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man who was drunk at a downtown Charleston bar Thursday night told the responding officer that he himself was going to call the cops, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the King Street Public House in the 500 block of King Street around 11:10 p.m. and found a small crowd yelling at someone outside the bar, the report stated.
The doorman who called police told officers that a bachelor party group was starting to get too drunk in the bar, and Corbin Burright, 29. had started a disturbance. The doorman then asked Burright to leave and he refused, the report stated, at which point he then took the group outside when they began to harass him.
Burright began to yell numerous obscenities at the officer, and told him that he was going to call the cops, according to the report. The officer tried to explain that he was in fact a police officer in uniform, but Burright kept repeating himself, the report stated.
Burright then tried to walk away when the officer went to put him in handcuffs and then pushed the officer, the report stated. Once he was detained, Burright was charged with public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
