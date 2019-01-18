SC Aquarium waiving admission fees for furloughed federal workers, families this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium is offering free admission to federal workers and their families during the ongoing government shutdown on Saturday and Sunday.
The aquarium is inviting federal government employees who are either furloughed or working without pay and their immediate family members to enjoy the facility for free this weekend.
Federal employees must bring their valid government ID to receive the free admission.
The aquarium, which offers exhibits featuring a variety of fish, marine, reptile, mammal, bird and plant life, is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call the SC Aquarium at 843-577-FISH.
If a deal is not reached by Sunday, the government shutdown will have reached 30 days.
