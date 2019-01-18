Three hospitalized after car crashes into MUSC building in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A car crashed into an MUSC building in Mount Pleasant causing three people to be hospitalized on Friday morning.
MUSC’s spokesperson Heather Woolwine says a patient drove into a building at the hospital’s allergy/immunology primary care building on Ben Sawyer Boulevard.
She added the accident caused damage to the window and the exam room.
Current patients will be moved to other clinics and their appointments will be rescheduled, Woolwine said.
MUSC hope to reopen the primary care building early next week.
