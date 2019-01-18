Traffic alert: Lane closures, shifts next week in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A traffic alert in Mount Pleasant is expected to last almost all of next week.
The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department will start putting in the foundations for a traffic signal at the intersection of Ben Sawyer Boulevard and Center Street.
The work is expected to start Monday and last until Thursday.
Work will be done during the day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Operations Division Chief James Aton said the Town of Mount Pleasant completed a traffic signal warrant analysis of this intersection in March of 2017.
The analysis found the intersection met the warrants needed to justify the signal installation.
While some lanes may be closed and shifted during the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., cars will always be able to move through the intersection.
