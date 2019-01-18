Video released in case of former NC officer found guilty of using excessive force on handcuffed woman

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Former Hickory police officer Robert George was found guilty in federal court Thursday for using excessive force on a woman in custody, who suffered injuries to her face.
In November 2013, Chelsea Doolittle was parked improperly in downtown Hickory and admitted to drinking but not while driving. When officers asked for registration she says she did use foul language. As a result, Doolittle was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of resisting an officer- one of which was later dropped.
She was taken into custody and in an indictment against George, she claims the officer pulled her out of the patrol car and slammed her to the pavement, causing several facial injuries that later required surgery by an oral surgeon.
A mug shot of Doolittle that night shows several facial injuries, though authorities could not comment on when those injuries occurred.
George was fired from his job after an internal investigation and state charges were filed against him. Those charges were later dropped after federal indictments were returned.
Video from the night of the incident in 2013 showed Doolittle hitting the pavement.
The 15-year-old veteran could face more than 10 years in prison.
