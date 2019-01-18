A Weather Buffet This Weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A warm flow ahead of our next strong cold front will bring us up and down temperatures. Saturday will be warm with highs near 70. A few spotty showers possible Saturday, but the best chance will be Saturday Night and Sunday morning. Late Sunday the strong cold front will move east bringing some of the coldest air of the season for our MLK Day Holiday. Sunshine, windy and cold for MLK Day with wind chills in the teens during the morning and high near 42.