Affidavit: Man attempted to rob bank after being denied loan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man was arrested after he attempted to rob a bank in Charleston County Friday afternoon.
Jack Donald Branch Jr., 38, was charged with attempted strong-arm robbery after he demanded that an assistant bank manager give him a loan, an affidavit says.
When the manager told Branch that he did not qualify for the loan, he refused to leave the bank, court documents say. The manager told police that during their conversation, Branch was incoherent at times and began falling asleep.
Court documents say that the defendant became increasingly agitated and told her “give me the money. The weapon of choice is, you don’t want to find out.”
The manager pressed the panic button and emailed a fellow employee of the attempted robbery.
Officers arrived at 4:27 p.m. to find Branch still sitting in the chair at the manager’s desk. Branch was then taken into custody.
