Arrest for suspended license leads to drug bust in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County Sheriff deputies arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
James Pierce was apprehended and arrested at Southland Apartments for driving with a suspended license, according to CCSO.
Deputies searched the vehicle’s trunk after smelling a strong odor of marijuana, CCSO said.
Deputies recovered 46.4 grams of marijuana, 12.4 grams of methamphetamines, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine.
James was arrested for driving on a suspended license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and trafficking methamphetamines, CCSO said.
