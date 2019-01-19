Car crashes into house in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips | January 18, 2019 at 11:19 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:32 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a home near Ashley Phosphate Road Friday night.

The Ashley River Fire Department posted a photo of the aftermath of the crash showing a car on its side against a brick home on North Ridgebrook Drive.

Behind the car, there was a gaping hole in a brick wall and pink foam insulation exposed.

The photo was posted at 10:20 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities have not yet released any details on whether anyone in the car or inside the home was injured.

