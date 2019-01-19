Car crashes into house in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a home near Ashley Phosphate Road Friday night.
The Ashley River Fire Department posted a photo of the aftermath of the crash showing a car on its side against a brick home on North Ridgebrook Drive.
Behind the car, there was a gaping hole in a brick wall and pink foam insulation exposed.
The photo was posted at 10:20 p.m. Friday night.
Authorities have not yet released any details on whether anyone in the car or inside the home was injured.
