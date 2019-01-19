Investigators seek assault charges on woman shown pulling child’s hair at daycare

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - According to Lubbock Police Investigators, they are referring the case of the video circulating social media involving a child at My Little Playhouse Learning Center on 50th Street in Lubbock to the Lubbock Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution of assault.
The video was posted to social media on Jan. 17 and police were made aware. The video, shared thousands of times, caused officers to visit the daycare to immediately begin an investigation.
A police report was written and a detective with the LPD Family Crimes Unit was assigned to the case. Due to the nature of the incident, Child Protective Services was also notified so they could investigate.
The investigation revealed the video was recorded on Dec. 26 but the parents of the child were not aware of the video until it hit social media on Jan. 17.
The video shows a daycare employee grabbing a young child by the hair, as she sleepily tried to stand. The employee was trying to get the young child to eat. The person recording the video is heard laughing and making fun of another child in the video.
Both employees have been fired from the daycare.
Officials with My Little Playhouse Learning Center sent us the following response on Jan. 17:
The owners and Directors of My Little Playhouse Learning Center LLC were made aware of video footage posted on social media at approximately 11:45 a.m. Staff involved were fired immediately. Local authorities (LPD) has been notified and are investigating accordingly. Texas Department of Childcare Licensing has also been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
