Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (1/18)

Boys Basketball

Berkeley 79, Stratford 40

Ft. Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 53

Goose Creek 63, James Island 47

West Ashley 77, Stall 61

Summerville 61, Battery Creek 42

Colleton Co. 67, Bluffton 51 - Stephan Gadson led the Cougars with 31 points

North Charleston 101, Garrett 43

Manning 65, Bishop England 54 - The Bishops fall to 11-8 despite 16 points from Ty Schaafsma

St. John’s 57, Baptist Hill 49

Georgetown 74, Academic Magnet 49

Military Magnet Academy 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 63

Girls Basketball

Bishop England 50, Manning 30 - Katie Brooks had 15 points to help the Bishops improve to 17-1

Berkeley 49, Stratford 28

North Charleston 57, Garrett 14

Burke 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 23

Cathedral Academy 45, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 19

Colleton County 51, Bluffton 24

Fort Dorchester 65, Ashley Ridge 48

Georgetown 57, Academic Magnet 45

Goose Creek 68, James Island 30

North Charleston 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 14

Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 26

Summerville 63, Battery Creek 35

Woodland 55, Barnwell 45

