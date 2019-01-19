Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (1/18)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC)
Boys Basketball
Berkeley 79, Stratford 40
Ft. Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 53
Goose Creek 63, James Island 47
West Ashley 77, Stall 61
Summerville 61, Battery Creek 42
Colleton Co. 67, Bluffton 51 - Stephan Gadson led the Cougars with 31 points
North Charleston 101, Garrett 43
Manning 65, Bishop England 54 - The Bishops fall to 11-8 despite 16 points from Ty Schaafsma
St. John’s 57, Baptist Hill 49
Georgetown 74, Academic Magnet 49
Military Magnet Academy 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 63
Girls Basketball
Bishop England 50, Manning 30 - Katie Brooks had 15 points to help the Bishops improve to 17-1
Berkeley 49, Stratford 28
North Charleston 57, Garrett 14
Burke 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 23
Cathedral Academy 45, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 19
Colleton County 51, Bluffton 24
Fort Dorchester 65, Ashley Ridge 48
Georgetown 57, Academic Magnet 45
Goose Creek 68, James Island 30
North Charleston 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 14
Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 26
Summerville 63, Battery Creek 35
Woodland 55, Barnwell 45
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.