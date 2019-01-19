Stingrays Shut Down Orlando With 38 Saves By Redmond

Both teams had two first period power plays and gained momentum from their respective man-advantages, but neither were able to get on the board. Late in the first frame, South Carolina broke the ice when Kozun deflected a pass by defender Vinny Muto past goaltender Corbin Boes at 18:10 to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. Kozun’s ninth tally of the season came with an assist by Askew.