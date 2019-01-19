Tension between Charleston County and James Island over Future of Library

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Despite James Island Town Council approving a resolution Thursday night to keep a library open, a Charleston County committee took action before the issue even came before James Island leaders.
The camp road library has been a topic for discussion since 2015. That’s when Charleston County council voted for a referendum, with the support from residents, that would replace the library with a new one that’s being built right now on Grimball road.
A motion was passed in 2015 that stated if there was any left-over money from building the new Baxter Patrick Library, the one on Camp Road would be renovated. Officials with the county say they didn’t consider the operational costs of the library when deciding this.
The Camp Road location has been open since 1978 and has become a staple of the community.
The Camp Road branch was viewed as outdated and unable to meet customer needs.
However, James Island town council members said the branch is needed and still used by the island’s growing population.
“It’s just so vital to this part of the island,” Councilman Troy Mullinax said.
Instead of operating as it does now, Charleston County’s Capital Projects special committee voted on exploring a $1 per year lease that would eventually turning the Camp Road branch into a library building for educational purposes only.
Councilman Mullinax said that he wishes the county first listened to a resolution made by the town to keep the library open, before taking a vote.
Construction on the new library is scheduled to be finished in September.
Charleston County council had previously voted to revisit the issue of keeping the Camp Road location open at a later date, but James Island town council members hoped a resolution would push Charleston County to make the library branch more of a priority.
County Council will meet next Tuesday at 6:30 pm to discuss the committee’s suggestion. Anyone is welcome to go and give their input.
