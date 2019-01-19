Two arrested after drug bust in Berkeley County Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Berkeley County on Thursday.
Charisse Davis, 44, and Jermel Myers, 38, were arrested on drug charges, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was issued after several citizens made complaints about narcotics distribution in the area, BCSO says.
While searching the home, deputies seized multiple drugs include 285 grams of cocaine, 155 grams of cocaine base, 56 hydrocodone pills and $10,335 in cash.
Deputies say the total value of the seized drugs is approximately $46,000.
Davis was charged with distribution of a cocaine base, trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II-controlled substance.
Myers was charged with trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II-controlled substance.
