Winds of change on the way to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - From Spring back to Winter over the next 24 hours in the Lowcountry. It’s all thanks to a strong cold front that will arrive Sunday morning. Ahead of the front today, the breeze will increase out of the south driving in warmer temperatures, for now. Highs today, under a mostly cloudy sky, will top out near 70° for most. It will be a little cooler right along the immediate coastline thanks to water temperatures in the 50s. The cold front will draw near tonight increasing the chance of rain, especially after midnight. A windy round of rain will roll through before sunrise on Sunday. We can’t even rule out one or two rumbles of thunder. The rain should be exiting by sunrise as the temperatures begin to fall. Early morning temperatures near 60° won’t last long. By mid to late morning, temperatures will have fallen into the 50s and will settle around 50° for Sunday afternoon. That’s along with plenty of leftover clouds and a strong breeze out of the northwest. Cold temperatures are then expected for Monday morning when we’ll wake up to most spots near 30° with wind chills in the 20s. It appears the clouds will clear out in time for the lunar eclipse on Sunday night. Remember: the total eclipse will last from 11:41 Sunday evening and 12:43 Monday morning.