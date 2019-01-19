Woman charged with murder of Charleston man discovered after house fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man who was discovered after a house fire in December.
Tammy Teresa Adderley, 46, was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
On December 6, police officers and firefighters responded to an Addison Street home in reference to a structure fire. The victim, 82-year-old Robert White, was found inside the house after firefighters extinguished the blaze.
An autopsy determined White died as a result of trauma to his body and the death was ruled a homicide, according to court documents.
The victim’s wallet was also found but contained no money, court documents say.
Adderley was taken into custody Friday in Lamar, South Carolina by US Marshals and deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Francis said.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
