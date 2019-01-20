Affidavit: Man arrested for attempted murder, claims victim cheated with girlfriend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston man appeared in bond court Sunday after he was arrested for shooting another man.
Jarred Rodgers, 33, was denied bond for an attempted murder charge that occurred early at early Sunday morning, court documents say.
Rodgers admitted to shooting the victim approximately four to five times in the abdomen and leg after accusing the man of cheating with his girlfriend.
Rodgers received no bond for the attempted murder charge, a $50,000 surety bond for possession of weapon during violent crime and a $2,125 surety bond for malicious injury to personal property.
Rodgers is being held at the Al Cannon Detention center.
