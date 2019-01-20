Berkeley Co. Coroner: Body found in Shuler Cemetery Saturday afternoon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was found dead in a Berkeley County Cemetery Saturday afternoon.
The victim was found shot to death in Shuler Cemetery off old Gilliard Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Berkeley County coroner George Oliver.
The victim is described as an African American man. His name is being withheld at this time.
An autopsy is being scheduled for January 20, Oliver said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the shooting.
