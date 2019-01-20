BURRR...Coldest Temperatures of the Season Ahead!?

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As a cold front moves through temperatures are dropping this afternoon! Expect afternoon temps to feel chilly, only topping out to stay into the low mid 50s under plenty of sunshine! Winds will stay gusty at times this afternoon making it feel a bit cooler. A perfect forecast is ahead for anyone trying to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse. Expect clear skies and cold temperatures.
Tonight could be the first time this winter season temperatures drop to the upper 20s in the North Charleston area. A cold MLK Day is on tap! Highs tomorrow will only reach into the low 40s- bundle up! Temperatures will quickly warm up Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next front.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooling down; HIGH: 59.
MLK DAY: Cold and sunny; LOW: 29, HIGH: 43.
TUESDAY: Chilly and mostly sunny; LOW: 27, HIGH: 51.
WEDNESDAY: Warm and mostly cloudy; LOW: 44, HIGH: 70.
THURSDAY: Mild with widespread rain; LOW: 58, HIGH: 64.
FRIDAY: Cold start, more sunshine: LOW: 37, HIGH: 56.
SATURDAY: Feeling cold under lots of sunshine; LOW: 30, HIGH: 46.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
