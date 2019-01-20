Coastal ends 3-game Skid with Win Against Appalachian State

The Chanticleers muscled inside for a 16-0 start, holding Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:30. An 8-0 run 8 minutes later gave the Chanticleers a 20-point advantage, at 29-9. Coastal continued to get strong inside play the rest of the first half, getting 26 points in the paint on the way to a 43-32 half time advantage. Cuthbertson had 12 of his points in the first period and Coastal’s good guard play showed as well, with 10 assists on 15-27 shooting (56%).