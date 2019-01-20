Colleton Co. deputies investigate body recovered from Edisto River

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from the Edisto River Sunday morning.
The body was discovered by local residents who were checking trout lines, according to Colleton County spokesperson Shalane Loews.
Investigators, assisted by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Fire Rescue, the Colleton County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources retrieved the body form the water.
Details on the identity of the victim and the cause of death are limited at this time.
