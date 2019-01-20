Cougars Fall 86-72 On The Road As Hofstra Remains Unbeaten

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Three players scored in double figures including a team-high 24 points from Grant Riller as College of Charleston fell 86-72 to unbeaten Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday night at the Mack Sports Complex.
The Cougars (14-6, 3-4 CAA) dropped their second-straight road game, but it wasn’t without a sound effort offensively. They shot 51.9 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from behind the three-point arc and went 10-for-12 from the free throw line against the Pride (17-3, 7-0 CAA), who own the nation’s second-longest win streak at 14 games.
Defensively, CofC gave up an uncharacteristic opponent season-high 86 points and committed 15 turnovers to which Hofstra turned into 16 of its points on the night. Eli Pemberton recorded a game-high 26 points for the Pride, while Justin Wright-Foreman added 19.
Riller was joined in double figures by Jarrell Brantley, who registered his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Brevin Galloway had 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from long range including a three-pointer which cut the lead down to one, 55-54, with 11:51 remaining in regulation.
The Cougars return to the Lowcountry for a four-game homestand at TD Arena beginning with former Southern Conference rival Elon (6-14, 2-5 CAA) on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. (ET). Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or going online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the seventh-straight conference game, College of Charleston started Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (3-4).
• Hofstra snapped a four-game losing skid to College of Charleston in the all-time series. It was the first game in the last six meetings between the two schools to be decided in double digits (-14).
• Grant Riller recorded his 13th game this season with 20-or-more points with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field at Hofstra. He surpassed former CofC greats Tony White, Jr. (2007-10) and Marion Busby (1992-95) for 10th all-time on the school’s all-time career scoring list. Riller has now tabulated 1,508 career points to date and extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15-straight games.
• Jarrell Brantley turned in his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and game-high 12 rebounds at Hofstra. He also dished out five assists and went 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Brantley still ranks sixth all-time in career scoring with 1,653 points.
• Brantley and Riller became only the second teammates in program history to be ranked in the Top 10 all-time in career scoring during the same season next to former CofC greats Ken Gustafson and Sam Meade back in the 70s.
• Brevin Galloway registered his ninth double-figure scoring game with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc at Hofstra.
• The Cougars shot 51.9 percent from the floor against the Pride – their third game in the last four league contests to shoot better than 50 percent.
• The CofC defense gave up an opponent season-high 86 points to the league’s top scoring offense in Hofstra.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“(Giving up) 86 points that’s not how we won. That’s not how we found success. That’s not how we compete for championships. I told the guys, ‘we need to get back in practice and recommit to defense. We need to recommit to taking care of the ball.’ Two things that we can control and done consistently – take care of the ball and play defense at a high level. Neither one of those things we did today. We have to go back and go fix those things, which I’m encouraged that our guys really want to do. Me and my staff will work as hard as we can to fix it. We will make the improvements we need to make. 86 points is too many.”
On not being able to keep Hofstra out of the paint …
“It was two things. One it depended who the guy was that had the ball. Sometimes it was (Justin) Wright-Foreman. That was some of it. No. 2 is they flattened it out. They had guys running off screens. We got caught up worrying about the screens. We didn’t guard the way we needed to up top.”
On his team’s offense output …
“(Scoring) 72 points is enough to win, but they scored 86. We haven’t won when the other teams scores in the 80s. We have to get back to work and really buy into our principles, but at the same time, improve our commitment to the defensive side of the ball. 72 is plenty to win. We shot the ball really well from three, we got to the free throw line and shot over 50 percent from two. Anytime you do that, you have a great chance to win. I won’t take anything away from Hofstra. They are hard to guard which is one of the issues. They do a good job of getting into their stuff and have guys who can make shots. We had some breakdowns where we had a least 10-12 points of breakdowns where we needed to lock up (on defense).”