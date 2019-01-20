Hockey game honors fallen Charleston County deputy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s been five years since Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Matuskovic was shot and killed in the line of duty.
On Saturday local law enforcement honored him in their own way by hosting and playing in a hockey game.
Local law enforcement, first responders, and Air Force members suited up in a different kind of uniform for what they say is the best cause.
“Ever since then we’ve remembered him and honored him with this hockey game, it’s what he would have wanted,” CCSO Sgt. Ed Semlitch says.
But Matuskovic wasn’t the only officer being remembered out on the ice. Semlitch says the game honored all fallen officers.
“It’s just great to honor him, we think about Joe and all fallen brothers and sisters, we don’t wear our names, the jerseys have the name of a fallen officer,” Semlitch says.
The sergeant says this game will always be close to his heart, so he’s proud to wear his friend’s patch on his sleeve.
“Joe was my friend my coworker I responded to his incident that night, it is very close to me he was a very special person,” Semlitch says.
The game also serves as a way to raise money for the Joe Matuskovic Memorial Fund, which gives to local law enforcement charities.
“It would be great if he was here with us but then it wouldn’t be a joe memorial fund, hes being memorialized and we appreciate everything they do for him,” Gregory Matuskovic, the fallen deputy’s father says.
All of them saying this day is about one thing, unity.
“Every time they hear that name it will stick in their head, they will think about that name and when they see an officer or military member they will think of their sacrifice,” Semlitch says.
