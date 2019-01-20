Late three-pointer sinks CSU in Big South loss to Campbell

"It's very tough to lose the way we lost. The only thing I know to do after these situations is to turn it into a positive and to learn from it. All we can do is learn from these – this is a teachable moment for a young team. We're not the first to lose a heartbreaker like this; it's a lot to learn from and a lot to grow in. We have to continue to work on our late-game execution, being poised, and making plays late in the game." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh.