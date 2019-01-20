Late three-pointer sinks CSU in Big South loss to Campbell

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Chris Clemons hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining and Christian Keeling's answer fell short at the buzzer as Charleston Southern fell to visiting Campbell on Saturday evening in the Buccaneer Field House, 73-72.
CSU (7-10, 1-3) led by as many as six with 2:38 to play as Keeling's fifth three-pointer of the game put the Bucs ahead 70-64. The Camels (10-8, 3-1) rallied back from the free throw line with Cory Gensler sinking a pair, and Clemons taking advantage of a late CSU technical foul to put Campbell within two at 72-70 with 26 seconds remaining.
Off the inbounds pass out of the technical foul, Clemons connected from the top of the key to put Campbell ahead by one. CSU advanced the ball to midcourt before calling a late timeout with 6.2 seconds remaining to set up the final play. Keeling had the ball in his hands, but his contested jumper near the free throw line hit off the rim as time expired to end the contest.
Keeling led the Bucs with 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-11 from the three-point line. The junior guard completed his fifth double-double of the season with a game-high 10 rebounds in the loss. Travis McConico (17 points, eight rebounds), Dontrell Shuler (14 points), and Ty Jones (12 points) were also in double-digits in the loss.
Clemons led all scorers with 29 points, including his game-winning three-pointer. The senior guard was 9-of-19 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the three-point line in the win. Andrew Eudy (11 points) was also in double-digits for the Camels.
How It Happened
• Charleston Southern shot a blistering 52.9% from behind the three-point line over the first 20 minutes with McConico and Keeling combining to hit 7-of-10 from the floor in the early going.
• The Bucs built an eight-point lead with 8:40 remaining in the first half on back-to-back Keeling three-pointers to go up 27-19.
• Campbell rallied back on a trio of trifectas with Jordan Whitfield (8:15), Gensler (7:38), and Clemons (6:34) putting the Camels ahead by one to cap the 9-0 run.
• Keeling followed up with another triple of his own as the score went back-and-forth over the final 6:16 of the first half.
• Jamir Moore gave the Bucs their largest least the remainder of the first half with a three-pointer with 3:01 left in the half and Shuler added a pair of late free throws as the Bucs went into the half with the 43-37 lead.
• McConico connected on back-to-back layups, one off an offensive rebound, the other off a steal in the press, put the Bucs ahead by double-digits with 17:50 remaining.
• Keeling connected on a pair of free throws and Jones followed with a layup at the 16:09 mark to give CSU its largest lead of the game at 53-39.
• Campbell steadily whittled down the lead with Clemons' layup pulling the Camels within one at 63-62 with 7:45 to play.
• The Bucs seemingly put the game away with 37 seconds remaining in the contest as Keeling found an open Phlandrous Fleming for the dunk off the backdoor cut to put the Bucs ahead 72-68.
• A late turnover by the Bucs ended with a technical foul in front of the Campbell bench before Clemons took over for the win.
Inside the Numbers
• Keeling's double-double was the 11th of his career to help lead the Bucs' offense in the contest.
• McConico (7-for-9) was in double-digits for the third consecutive game with his 17 points equaling his total in the season-opener against Columbia International.
• Known for crashing the offensive boards, the Bucs held the 13-6 edge on the glass with six different players corralling a missed CSU shot in holding the 38-28 total rebounding edge in the game.
• Fleming filled the statistics sheet with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
• The Bucs shot 88.9% (8-for-9) as a team from the free throw line.
• The Camels shot 49.1% from the floor as a team and were able to retain possession with only 11 turnovers in the contest.
Coach's Comments
"It's very tough to lose the way we lost. The only thing I know to do after these situations is to turn it into a positive and to learn from it. All we can do is learn from these – this is a teachable moment for a young team. We're not the first to lose a heartbreaker like this; it's a lot to learn from and a lot to grow in. We have to continue to work on our late-game execution, being poised, and making plays late in the game." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh.
Up Next
Charleston Southern hits the road to Radford, Va. and the Dedmon Center for a Thursday night tipoff against Big South leader Radford University. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.