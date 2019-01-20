Lowcountry organizations provide warming shelters for those in need

By Live 5 Web Staff | January 20, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 4:39 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With temperatures expecting to drop Sunday evening, multiple organizations are offering warming shelters Sunday night.

Below are a list of different warming shelters opening their doors to those in need:

North Charleston

Aldersgate United Methodist Church

Located: 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406

Aldersgate are taking taking guest between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Guest are allowed to stay until 7:00 p.m.

Hot showers and toiletries will be provided.

For transportation, visitors should take CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Walterboro

St. Peter’s AME Church

Located: 302 Fishburne St, Walterboro, SC 29488

St. Peter’s is taking guest from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday night. Guest are allowed to stay until 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Hot meals and hygiene kits are available.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division

Located: 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree SC 29556

The shelter will open at noon on Sunday and will close 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Guest will be responsible for bringing linens and bed clothes, light snacks, medications and other important items. For transportation call 834-354-9330.

