Lowcountry organizations provide warming shelters for those in need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With temperatures expecting to drop Sunday evening, multiple organizations are offering warming shelters Sunday night.
Below are a list of different warming shelters opening their doors to those in need:
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Located: 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406
Aldersgate are taking taking guest between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Guest are allowed to stay until 7:00 p.m.
Hot showers and toiletries will be provided.
For transportation, visitors should take CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.
St. Peter’s AME Church
Located: 302 Fishburne St, Walterboro, SC 29488
St. Peter’s is taking guest from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday night. Guest are allowed to stay until 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Hot meals and hygiene kits are available.
Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division
Located: 2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Kingstree SC 29556
The shelter will open at noon on Sunday and will close 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Guest will be responsible for bringing linens and bed clothes, light snacks, medications and other important items. For transportation call 834-354-9330.
