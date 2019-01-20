Solar Bears Surge Past Stingrays

After South Carolina killed off a match penalty to Andrew Cherniwchan for an illegal check to the head at 13:39, Horn got the Stingrays on the board with his seventh goal of the season in the final minute of the period at 19:12. The play was started by McKernan, who used a long stretch pass to forward Josh Gratton to get into the offensive zone. Gratton then used a cross-ice feed to find Horn, who was alone in front of the Orlando net and moved the puck to his backhand to lift it into the top shelf to get SC on the board.