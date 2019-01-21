Bethune-Bowman High School students organize coat drive for those in need

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A group of high school students partnered with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office last week for a coat drive.
As a part of Operation Girl Talk, a peer to peer mentoring group, students at Bethune-Bowman High School collected coats for disadvantaged community members.
“The purpose of the coat drive is to collect as many sizes to be distributed to the local children’s home here in the county,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Meredith Wise.
Wise and BBHS Career Specialist, Tamika Tucker, helped the girls get the program off the ground.
The drive, which started last month, is expected to continue a few more days before coats and gloves and hats are delivered.
“It makes me feel great that I can make someone’s day, make them happy,” high school senior Aleishia James said.
The coat drive is a provided a teambuilding opportunity for the group. The group aims to provide mentoring, not only between the girls and the instructors, but among the girls themselves.
“I saw the need for the program because some had issues that their peers could relate to and what better way to discuss these issues than to have a forum to discuss and give positive advice to correct the issue?” Wise said.
Their next project starting in a few weeks is another clothing drive to provide business attire for students who are potential job candidates this summer or later.
