Panthers to play 2019 game against Buccaneers in London

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers will play overseas for the first time in franchise history taking on NFC for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London.
The team announced Monday on Twitter that the team was heading to the United Kingdom.
“I’ve had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences,” said head coach Ron Rivera, who played in London with the Bears in the 1986 preseason and coached in London with the Chargers in the 2008 regular season. “The fans are outstanding and they have such fervor for the game. It’s a great opportunity for our franchise and for our players and coaches to get international exposure.”
“It’s amazing the Panthers are going to play in London,” said defensive lineman Efe Obada, who grew up in the city. “One of my goals, beyond making the roster, has been to play in London, be in front of the English fans and get a sack. It would be coming full circle to be on that field. Now I have to make the team again. It’s added motivation.”
Prior to 2019, the Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans were the only franchises that had not played in London since the NFL launched the International Series in 2007. The Texans will join the Panthers in London playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In addition to London, the team says they will play road games at Arizona, San Francisco, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans.
