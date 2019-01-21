Cold temps won’t stop the marchers in Charleston’s MLK Day Parade

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is set to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade on Monday morning.
It is organized by the YWCA whose organizers are advising everyone attending to dress warmly. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s, but that’s not going to stop the more than two hundred different units of floats, marchers, and vehicles that are signed up to take part in the event.
The parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and last around an hour and a half. It starts at Burke High School along Fishburne Street then heads to Sumter Street then to King Street. The final stop is Marion Square.
Charleston Police have said that folks should plan for increased traffic in the area and all those streets closed for the parade are set to reopen after the last float passes through.
Organizers of the parade say if you’d like to watch, you should arrive between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to avoid street closures and to find parking and a spot to watch.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.