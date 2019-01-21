Coldest night of the year on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Get ready for the coldest night so far this year when most of us will drop into the 20s. Even along the coast, most locations should fall to, or just below, freezing by sunrise on Tuesday. Sunshine will continue on Tuesday as we begin to warm up just a bit. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Much warmer weather will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front draws closer to the Lowcountry. Highs will be near 70 degrees. A few showers are possible on Wednesday with the best chance of rain arriving with the front on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool back down a bit behind the front for the rest of the week.