Deputies: Man charged after Georgetown Co. chase reaches 110 mph

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man is facing charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase Sunday night.
Anthony Reuben Brezill, 42, has been charged with trafficking cocaine and failure to stop for blue lights.
A deputy tried to stop Brezill in his Honda Accord driving down South Fraser Street near Martin Street Sunday night around 9 p.m. because he noticed the car had a headlight out, according to the incident report.
He pulled Brezill over and his license came back suspended and he also had warrants for failing to pay a traffic ticket, according to the report. When another deputy arrived, Brezill decided to drive away and reached 110 mph on South Island Road before turning onto White Hall Road, then South Fraser and onto Halsey Avenue.
Brezill then stopped in the 100 block of Halsey Avenue and ran through the woods before deputies caught him, the report stated. Nearby, deputies found a grocery bag with five bags of a white rock like substance and $415 on Brezill, the report stated.
According to the report, Brezill had a prior conviction for cocaine trafficking in 2011.
