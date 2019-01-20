Elizabeth Warren planning trip to Columbia to promote possible 2020 presidential run

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her first trip to South Carolina since she announced her possible 2020 presidential run.
A spokesperson for Warren announced she will be at an event at Columbia College on Wednesday, January 23rd.
Warren has been visiting states with early presidential primaries and caucuses since launching her exploratory effort last month,
Warren is the first of the well-known Democratic presidential prospects to make the trip to SC.
