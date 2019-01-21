3 escape North Charleston townhouse fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two adults and a child were able to make it out of their townhouse after seeing fire on their back porch.
The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the the townhome in the 6200 block of Lucille Drive at 9:42 a.m. Monday. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke on the backside of the home, according to North Charleston Fire Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.
A woman told firefighters she was inside the home and heard a pop, went to investigate and saw flames on her back porch of the unit. Smoke alarms did activate, Julazadeh said.
Authorities say the fire took about 40 minutes to put out, but said they had to tear apart the walls to get to the fire, leaving the unit unlivable.
Neighboring units were not damaged by the fire.
A fire investigator was on the scene Monday morning trying to determine the cause.
Julazadeh said Monday’s fire was not connected to a fire at a neighboring complex on Lucille Drive reported Friday night. In that fire, a resident had attempted to move a burning chair outside of his home and suffered burns.
