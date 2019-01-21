Lowcountry family loses son to opioid overdose in the midst of epidemic

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Carrie Nestor lost her son to a drug overdose on January 4, 2019.
Her son, 27-year-old Jonathan Titus, had been battling an addiction to methamphetamine and heroin for over six years.
More than half of those deaths involved opioids. In South Carolina, those numbers are climbing closer to home.
Preliminary data from the CDC shows that the state’s drug overdose rate increased by 6.8% from June 2017 to June 2018.
Titus’s mother and sister live in Moncks Corner.
The two described him as a wonderful loving son and brother who joined the National Guard for a year, and shortly after started using drugs.
Nestor said that she’s been hearing of drug-related deaths far too often and wants to raise awareness for other families.
“To the addicts out there, please get help,"she said."To the families that are going through this, watch for the signs. I mean the sooner you can catch it the better.”
Nestor is a recovering addict herself, but never believed she would lose her son to the same addiction she fought through.
Both members of the family are hoping others will listen to their stories and seek help.
Local support and treatment centers include:
Berkeley County
The Ernest E. Kennedy Center
306 Airport Drive
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-8272
Dorchester County
Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission
500 N. Main Street, Suite 4
Summerville, South Carolina 29483-6439
(843) 871-4790
Charleston County
Charleston Center
(843) 722-0100 - 24-Hour Helpline
