Police trying to locate 16-year-old reported missing from Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Fort Mill Sunday.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, officers are currently attempting to locate 16-year-old David Morrison of Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Police say David left his residence on Friday afternoon, and has not returned home as of Sunday.
Police described him as being 5’7” tall, 135 pounds, with short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue, green, and white long-sleeved shirt with an emblem of the earth on the front, blue jeans, and black basketball shoes.
Police say David is considered to be high-functioning autistic, and normally wears glasses, although he apparently did not have them when he left home.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022.
