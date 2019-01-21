Rally held for HHI principal on administrative leave

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -Students and parents alike rallied together at St. Luke’s Church on Hilton Head Island on Sunday to show support for a Hilton Head Island principal that was placed on administrative leave.
Amanda O’nan was placed on administrative leave while the Beaufort County school district investigates allegations of improper conduct.
“I just want her to know that we all care about her and we’re all on her side,” said student Zach Tuttle.
One by one current and past students stepped to the podium to step up for Onan.
“I was in an accident in high schoool,” said one former student. “When I got out of the hospital, she was in the lobby waiting on me. It was like 10 o’clock at night.”
“She’s the rock of our school pretty much,” said student Megan Lyons.
O’nan was in attendence and spoke with WTOC.
“I just want to thank everyone for the community support, its been awesome,” said Principal O’nan.
Even parents were going to the front to say why they’re standing behind the high school principal.
“From 2012 to this day today every time I’m in that school I see happy, productive, proactive teachers,” said one parent. “Amanda and her staff do such a great job.”
