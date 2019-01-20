SC family dealing with loss after couple killed in Arkansas officer-involved shooting

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - A couple killed in an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas, identified as Megan Rivera and De’Angelo Brown, are from Lancaster.
Officers shot and killed them Wednesday night after the driver of a car refused to pull over.
The car then started ramming into police cars.
The family of both victims live in Lancaster, South Carolina, and just learned the news.
“I know if she was looking at me now she’d be like Kevin what are you doing wipe them tears,” said Kevin Rivera, through tears.
Megan was his big sister.
Kevin says she lit up the room when she walked in.
But she also struggled with demons.
“When she was 6 years old her dad died of a drug overdose,” said Gloria Campos, Megan’s sister.
Her family says Megan never got over the tragic death of her father and turned to substances herself.
'It makes me angry because she knew she could have stopped and come home to us," said Sophia Campos, Megan’s cousin.
Megan died alongside her boyfriend De’Angelo Brown after a traffic stop in West Memphis, Arkansas, went wrong.
Police say the couple did not stop as directed, rammed into police cars and ran over one officers legs, then the officers shot at the car and killed both inside.
“She deserved a more honorable death,” said Campos. “I wish that more people understood the opioid crisis that we’re in right now.”
Though dealing with the loss and trying to understand what happened, both families say they are trying to take this tragedy and create something good.
“Our family has lost too many already and we’re determined to reverse that no matter what,” said Kevin.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. The six officers involved are now off duty while the investigation is underway.
