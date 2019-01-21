Small food swaps that can make a big difference for your family

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -When you think of dieting you think of cutting out all of the favorite foods you and your family love.
Some good news though experts say its simple changes you make that have more lasting effects.
Debbie Peitipain with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says those little changes and swaps in things you and your family eat that make a big difference.
“If you can switch from doing a cereal high in sugar and full of whole grains, low fat milk over whole milk, whole grain bread instead of white bread and switching out sugary drinks for their lunch is good,” Petitpain says.
Petitpain says when it comes to a sweet snack or if you have a little salty or crunchy urge. Skip the potato chips and reach for something like a trail mix you can make homemade and add a few chocolate pieces. You can also go for fruit, like mixed berries or an apple with almond butter or veggie sticks.
She says even 100 calorie snack packs are a great option.
“Getting the whole family involved is important for not only them coming up with ideas and creative solutions," Petitpain says. "Its really about where do you see your family one month, 3 months 6 months from now and slowly move in that direction”.
When it comes to what your child drinks Petitpain says look for drinks with 100 percent fruit juice.
Instead of regular sports drinks do something that says zero or no calories to cut out some of the sugar and always make sure the family drinks plenty of water.
“Think of it as medicine and think how often do you dose yourself with it so when you are constantly putting those nutrients in your body you want to make them the best for you and especially for your kids,” Petitpain says.
She says its important to be a great role model and make these healthier switches fun and get everyone’s input especially the kids.
Helping your children develop these healthy habits early in life can bring long lasting benefits.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.