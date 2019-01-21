South Carolina is 2019’s 9th least educated state in America, study says

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 21, 2019 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:40 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been ranked the 9th least educated state in America, according to a new study.

The personal-finance website, WalletHub, released its report on 2019′s Most & Least Educated States in America on Monday. In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics.

The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

Most educated states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Vermont

4. Connecticut

5. Colorado

6. Virginia

7. New Hampshire

8. Minnesota

9. Utah

10. Washington

Least educated states:

40. New Mexico

41. Tennessee

42. South Carolina

43. Oklahoma

44. Nevada

45. Kentucky

46. Alabama

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. West Virginia

50. Mississippi

For the full report, visit the WalletHub website here.

