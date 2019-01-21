Suspect accused of killing 4, including baby, shot dead by deputies to save young girl

CANBY, OR (KATU/CNN/Gray News) - A suspect in the deaths of four people, including a baby, was shot and killed by deputies in Oregon, saving the life of a young girl the suspect was trying to kill at the time, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect, 42-year-old Mark Gago, attempting to kill a young girl, according to a press release.
Deputies opened fire, shooting and killing Gago, which they say saved the child’s life. Another victim, reported to be an adult woman, also survived the attack.
Gago is accused of killing four people, who were found dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified the victims as 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer, 64-year-old Pamela Bremer and 66-year-old Jerry Bremer.
The suspect and all four victims lived in the same home, according to the press release.
A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told KATU he spoke to one of the survivors, who allegedly wrestled an “ax-type” weapon away from Gago.
"It sounded like she was asleep in her bed, and he woke her up by attacking her," the neighbor said. "I’m sure it’ll be a few days until she realizes how lucky she was to get out."
According to the neighbor, the survivor told him Gago had been using drugs prior to the incident. However, that information has not been confirmed by police, and the medical examiner has not completed a toxicology report for Gago.
No deputies were injured during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. It is unclear if either of the survivors sustained injuries.
Oregon House Republicans released a statement praising the deputies’ response. In it, they said the deputies found “an array of weapons, including swords, on scene.” It is still being determined what weapons were used in the killings.
“My heart goes out to the family and to the law enforcement officers who have to deal with such a horrific scene in the course of their investigation,” Rep. Rick Lewis said in the statement. “We owe them a great deal of gratitude for their rapid response and their quick action to save lives. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”
The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on leave, pending an investigation. The sheriff’s office says this is standard procedure.
