Traffic stop leads to police chase on Hwy 526

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A traffic stop led to a highway chase on Highway 526 Sunday evening.
During the chase, the suspect struck another vehicle while turning, causing minor damage, according to Charleston Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The stopped occurred on Ranger Drive in North Charleston, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
The call came in at 7:48 p.m., dispatch said.
The driver of the vehicle was able to evade capture in the Mount Pleasant area, Antonio said.
There are no reported injuries. Deputies are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.