Charleston man nominated for Stellar Awards

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston native is making a name for himself in the gospel music business.
Jarell Smalls is nominated for four Stellar Awards.
The Stellars are the equivalent of the Grammys in the gospel music industry.
Smalls and his group, Jarell Smalls & Company, are nominated for Traditional Duo/Chorus Group, Traditional Male Vocalist, Traditional CD, and Quartet of the Year.
The Stellar Awards ceremony takes place March 29 in Las Vegas.
According to the bio on his website, Smalls released his debut album in 2013 titled “Jesus Is the Reason” to infuse his southern gospel roots with Christmas music. From this album he released his first single “Rock the Baby.” The new album, “A New Season,” is a combination of “that Sunday morning feeling,” mixed with quartet. It reflects the new generation sound and is sure to warm the hearts and souls of all ages.
