Coroner identifies body found behind home; deputies investigating

By Patrick Phillips | January 22, 2019 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 1:45 PM

HENINGWAY, SC (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Hemingway.

John Dee Linen, 28, of Johnsonville, was found behind a home on Washington Street on Saturday, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight.

Hemingway Police and Williamsburg County EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the back yard of a home on Saturday, and Williamsburg County deputies arrived a short time later, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.

Deputies described a “very chaotic” scene with family members and friends trying to reach Linen.

McKnight has not yet released the cause of death but Moyd said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.

The investigation is ongoing, Moyd said.

