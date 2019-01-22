Coroner identifies body found behind home; deputies investigating

HENINGWAY, SC (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Hemingway.
John Dee Linen, 28, of Johnsonville, was found behind a home on Washington Street on Saturday, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight.
Hemingway Police and Williamsburg County EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the back yard of a home on Saturday, and Williamsburg County deputies arrived a short time later, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.
Deputies described a “very chaotic” scene with family members and friends trying to reach Linen.
McKnight has not yet released the cause of death but Moyd said the death was being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.
The investigation is ongoing, Moyd said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.