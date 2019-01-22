Deputies looking for clues in shooting death at cemetery

Steven Lincoln, Jr., was found shot to death Saturday at a Ridgeville cemetery. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | January 22, 2019 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:58 AM

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on a fatal weekend shooting to come forward.

Deputies responded Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a report of a body found at Shuler Cemetery in Ridgeville.

The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Steven Lincoln, Jr., had been shot multiple times, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. He said Lincoln had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies released a photo of Lincoln on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

