Deputies: One injured in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One man was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting near Andrews in Georgetown County.
Deputies responded to a reported gunshot incident on Olmstead Street in the Little Italy community at 1:30 a.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.
The man was taken to the hospital and the shooting remains under investigation, according to Lesley.
Anyone with information can call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.