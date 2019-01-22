Crews responding to house fire in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Mount Pleasant that started early Tuesday morning.
It’s happening in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle.
One woman who lives behind the house where the fire started said police had her evacuate. Smoke was visible from the Wando Bridge as crews work the scene.
The initial call came in at 3:32 a.m. with calls for additional crews made at 3:24 and 3:31 a.m.
