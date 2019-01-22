Failing air conditioner causes smoke at Tanger Outlet

A failing air conditioner caused smoke to fill one of the stores at Tanger Outlet. (Source: L. Moorhouse)
By Patrick Phillips | January 22, 2019 at 5:37 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:37 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters responded to Tanger Outlet Tuesday afternoon after one of the facility’s stores filled with smoke.

An air conditioning unit failed and filled the Allen-Edmonds store with smoke, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received the call about a possible structure fire at the mall at 3:50 p.m.

Julazadeh said fire crews were quickly able to secure power to the unit and ventilate the business.

