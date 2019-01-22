Failing air conditioner causes smoke at Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters responded to Tanger Outlet Tuesday afternoon after one of the facility’s stores filled with smoke.
An air conditioning unit failed and filled the Allen-Edmonds store with smoke, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received the call about a possible structure fire at the mall at 3:50 p.m.
Julazadeh said fire crews were quickly able to secure power to the unit and ventilate the business.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.