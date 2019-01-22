Man charged after trying to break into ATM in Andrews

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - Andrews police say they have captured and charged a man who tried to break into an ATM.
Jimmy Roland Cox, 53, turned himself in and was charged with malicious injury to property more than $10,000 on Tuesday.
Cox arrived at the ATM machine at the TD Bank in the 200 block of South Morgan Avenue last Thursday and tried to pry open the card area of the machine with a blade knife, according to police.
When Cox’s face was put on social media from the surveillance footage, he was identified, according to police. Last Friday, authorities went to his home on Mckenzie Street, but Cox went into a wooded area behind the house. Cox then turned himself in on Tuesday.
